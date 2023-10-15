EVERYDAY is a ticking timebomb for a young Wellesbourne mum who shares a rare genetic disorder with her six-year-old autistic daughter which causes cancer.

Rebecca Mckenzie, age 30, admits she lives in fear and worry for her daughter’s future because as a single parent with her own severe health issues she’s just not sure what tomorrow might bring for both of them.

Rebecca McKenzie with her autistic daughter Sienna-Rose at home in Wellesbourne. Photo: Iain Duck

“I keep thinking of all the what ifs. What if I become too ill or even died what would happen to my daughter? All I have to fall on for support is my parents but they won’t be here forever not as long as I would like and need them to be. Everyday is a ticking timebomb from our health to my daughter’s autism,” Rebecca told the Herald.