A STRATFORD couple’s ambition to open a vibrant craft community showcasing the best local talent has been realised with the opening of The Makers’ Space on Saturday (22nd July).

Jules Fallon, from Sew Me Something, along with photographer husband Charlie Budd, have spent a year turning the former rural business centre at Longbarn Village near Alcester into a series of retail units, exhibition spaces, studios and a dog-friendly café.

At the weekend hundreds of visitors went to look around the Tudor barns and take part in crafting sessions as well as witness the business being officially opened by sewing celebrity, John Scott who oversaw a ribbon cutting ceremony.