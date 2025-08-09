A fire that started in a farmer’s wheat field near Chipping Campden caused widespread damage when it spread out of control around lunchtime today (Saturday).

Witnesses said that the fire happened in the field off Honeybourne Road at the Weston Subedge End while a combine was in the field harvesting or ready to harvest the crop.

Fire started in wheat field near Chipping Campden. Image: Facebook

Black smoke could be seen billowing from miles away, including from the higher stretches of the A46 near Stratford.

One person said on social media that a concrete factory, plant hire place and surrounding fields had all gone up. They added: “Nightmare for all concerned.”

People reported seeing numerous fire appliances, with estimates varying from six to 12.

Updates from the fire service when we have them.



