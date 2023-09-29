Stratford Police arrested a 37-year-old man following reports that he was exposing himself yesterday (Thursday, 29th September).

Concerned people had contact them to express concerns over a man who appeared to be exposing himself on a canal towpath near Avonbrook Close.

The police said: “We arrived there to find a man who matched the description, though for some reason he didn't seem to want to stop and chat.

“A short foot chase ensued and the gentleman hopped over a fence onto Avonbrook Close.

Warwickshire Police

“The chase came to a swift end and the man was detained.

“What we suspect to be Class A drugs, together with cash and a small rounders bat were found.

“A 37-year-old man of no fixed abode was promptly arrested.”

In a lighter note the officer added: “Sadly, there was some damage done to the fence but not by us. We are pleased to report that our fence-hopping technique is flawless. (In Hot Fuzz terms, think Simon Pegg rather than Nick Frost.)”

They also thanked the public for reporting the incident.