Stratford Police leap into ‘Hot Fuzz’-style action to chase and arrest man, 37, after indecent exposure incident on canal towpath
Stratford Police arrested a 37-year-old man following reports that he was exposing himself yesterday (Thursday, 29th September).
Concerned people had contact them to express concerns over a man who appeared to be exposing himself on a canal towpath near Avonbrook Close.
The police said: “We arrived there to find a man who matched the description, though for some reason he didn't seem to want to stop and chat.
“A short foot chase ensued and the gentleman hopped over a fence onto Avonbrook Close.
“The chase came to a swift end and the man was detained.
“What we suspect to be Class A drugs, together with cash and a small rounders bat were found.
“A 37-year-old man of no fixed abode was promptly arrested.”
In a lighter note the officer added: “Sadly, there was some damage done to the fence but not by us. We are pleased to report that our fence-hopping technique is flawless. (In Hot Fuzz terms, think Simon Pegg rather than Nick Frost.)”
They also thanked the public for reporting the incident.