Dramatic car fire closes A46 southbound

The A46 southbound near Stoneleigh was temporarily closed this afternoon (Wednesday) after a dramatic car fire.

The incident was reported by the Warwickshire Rural Crime team, who shared the main photo, below.

Car fire on A46. (48289476)

They said: "I'm starting to think our team have some sort of training seminar hex. We've just come across this single vehicle fire on the A46 Southbound near Stoneleigh on the way back from a problem-solving training session."

Car fire on A46. (48289474)

Warwickshire firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, and no one was injured.

Warwickshire OPU attended and the road reopened around 4pm.