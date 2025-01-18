Dozens of prizes to be won at Alcester 10-year-old’s event in memory of her dad

A TEN-YEAR-OLD girl’s fundraising event to mark what would have been her father’s birthday is taking place next week.

As reported by the Herald in November, Emily Butler, who lives in Alcester with mum Amy, came up with the idea of a coffee morning to raise funds for the Shakespeare Hospice. The event is in memory of her dad, Mark Butler, known to all as ‘Bud’, who took his own life three years ago.

Amy, who works for the civil service, suggested a raffle and the pair put out a request asking businesses to donate prizes.

To her and Emily’s amazement they received dozens of prizes, including a season ticket for Stratford Town FC, two tickets for the Women’s Six Nations England vs Scotland match at Leicester, a term of ballet lessons, a round of golf for four people, a £150 holiday voucher, an air fryer, slow cooker, motorcycle jacket, an MOT, chimney sweep, fishing tackle voucher, boiler service, baking course, breakfasts, beauty products, hairdressing vouchers, children’s games and cuddly toys.

Amy, Emily and Bud Butler.

Amy said: “We’re just blown away by the response we’ve received – it’s all gone a bit bigger than we expected. They are all amazing prizes – we can’t believe it, it’s overwhelming.”

Bud was well-known as his family are from Alcester and he played in the town’s brass band.

Amy said: “Unfortunately, the circumstances of how Bud passed away were really tragic. Bud was a really happy man but he went to work on 3rd December 2021 and unbeknown to us he was obviously suffering with his mental health and took his own life. There was no build-up. He was there one day, gone the next.”

Bud was just 41. Since his death, Emily and Amy have been supported by the Shakespeare Hospice.

The coffee morning, on 25th January, will be at the Alcester Baptist Church, 11am-2pm. Raffle tickets are £5 a strip.