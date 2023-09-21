Dozens of Pashley owners cycle through Stratford on annual ride

THOSE in Stratford town centre on Saturday (16th September) might have thought they were having a flashback to the 1940s…

But actually it was just the wonderful sight of The Traditional Cycle Shop annual Social Ride for owners of Pashley cycles, some of who like to make an effort with period outfits.

Established in 1926, Pashley cycles are still hand-built by a small team at the company’s factory in Stratford.

The Traditional Cycle Shop annual Social Ride for owners of Pashley cycles. Photo: Hannah Sorrell

Around 40 cyclists gathered at the shop at Stratford Marina for a quick cuppa and then set off at 11am to enjoy a dozen or so sedate miles through Old Town and along the Greenway to Weston, with a pub stop, pizza and drinks midway at the Four Alls in Welford.

The ride ended back in Stratford – with a photo in front of Shakespeare’s Birthplace, and the socialising continued at the Boat House Riverside bar.

Fran Martin, Traditional Cycle Shop manager, said: “It was great to spend the day with regular riders and new faces riding our Pashleys through town and the countryside.”

Participant Adrian McCarthy, who rode a Pashley Guv’nor bicycle, added: “It was a fantastic day out with the Pashley people, thanks for leading from the front, looking forward to next year.”

