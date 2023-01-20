Dozens of cancellations are leaving south Warwickshire bus passengers stranded
Published: 13:51, 20 January 2023
| Updated: 13:52, 20 January 2023
EXASPERATED passengers are being left stranded for hours, as bus services are hit by a wave of cancellations.
Residents have contacted their local councillors and the Herald to express frustration at being at the mercy of the unreliable bus services, mainly operated by Stagecoach Midlands.
A staggering 58 buses, including park and ride services, were cancelled on Wednesday January 4th.