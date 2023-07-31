A DECADE ago the first summer fete at Coughton Court was held and every year it’s been blessed with glorious sunshine... until mid-July came along.

Despite the soggy conditions over 800 people embraced the great British weather and still had a lovely day at this year’s recent fete.

Richie Freeman and and Flavian Loisier of Hachette Boardgames kept visitors smiling. Photo: Mark Williamson

There were stalls at the National Trust property, run by nearby residents and trust volunteers, such as tombola, splat the rat, and guess the name of the teddy. There was also a fun dog show with rosettes and medals for the winners. Musical entertainment was provided by Coughton CE Primary School choir, the Coughton Consort, and Coughton Community Choir.