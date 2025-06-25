High speed downhill fun at 2025 Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby
IT was all downhill speed in Avon Dassett last weekend as the annual Soap Box Derby took centre stage. Almost 30 homemade soapbox cars took part in either adult or junior events, with a top speed of 46mph recorded.
As well as the large number of drivers, around 3,000 spectators watched on at ‘thrills and not many spills’ as described by organisers. Hundreds of pounds were raised for charity including £600 for the Hub on the Hill and £1200 for the Children’s Christmas Wish List.
Phil Baxter is one of the organisers of the event and he told the Herald about a brilliant day.
“There's a big build-up and it’s gaining traction every year,” Phil said.
“We had around 3,000 people in attendance which we were very happy with. There was a really good vibe and the weather held out.
“It's fantastic and you get both ends of the spectrum. You've got your diehard speed demons that you can see are very technical about things and that a lot of engineering has gone into it.
“Then you've got the traditional parent and child garage projects. I think they're equally fun to watch and look at and admire and be envious of. The cars are fantastic.”
The continued support and passion of those involved means a lot to Phil and the organisers.
“When you organise anything, whether it's a village event or something bigger, there is a worry over ‘will people come? Will the weather hold out?’ It's great to see not only new competitors, but the same people turning up every year. You get to see some of the children growing up a bit each year, it's a great feeling.
The all important results of the 2025 Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby:
Adults
1st Rob Preite - Helmet
2nd Brian Stanford - Titty Titty Bang Bang
3rd Sam Pishorn - Gulf Arrow
Juniors
1st Freddie Morgan Smart - Ready Freddie Go
2nd Devon Ellis - Yorkshire Air Ambulance
3rd Alicia Green - Pikachu
Best looking karts:
Junior: Tyler Hibbins Green in A Furry Tail
Adult: Matt Beaton in Not the Soapbox You’re Looking For