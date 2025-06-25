IT was all downhill speed in Avon Dassett last weekend as the annual Soap Box Derby took centre stage. Almost 30 homemade soapbox cars took part in either adult or junior events, with a top speed of 46mph recorded.

As well as the large number of drivers, around 3,000 spectators watched on at ‘thrills and not many spills’ as described by organisers. Hundreds of pounds were raised for charity including £600 for the Hub on the Hill and £1200 for the Children’s Christmas Wish List.

The Avon Dassett soap box derby held on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Phil Baxter is one of the organisers of the event and he told the Herald about a brilliant day.

“There's a big build-up and it’s gaining traction every year,” Phil said.

“We had around 3,000 people in attendance which we were very happy with. There was a really good vibe and the weather held out.

The Avon Dassett soap box derby held on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It's fantastic and you get both ends of the spectrum. You've got your diehard speed demons that you can see are very technical about things and that a lot of engineering has gone into it.

“Then you've got the traditional parent and child garage projects. I think they're equally fun to watch and look at and admire and be envious of. The cars are fantastic.”

The continued support and passion of those involved means a lot to Phil and the organisers.

The Avon Dassett soap box derby held on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“When you organise anything, whether it's a village event or something bigger, there is a worry over ‘will people come? Will the weather hold out?’ It's great to see not only new competitors, but the same people turning up every year. You get to see some of the children growing up a bit each year, it's a great feeling.

The all important results of the 2025 Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby:

The Avon Dassett soap box derby held on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Adults

1st Rob Preite - Helmet

2nd Brian Stanford - Titty Titty Bang Bang

3rd Sam Pishorn - Gulf Arrow



Matt Beaton from Harbury in his Stars Wars inspired Landspeeder gave a wave as he took part in the Avon Dassett soap box derby on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Juniors

1st Freddie Morgan Smart - Ready Freddie Go

2nd Devon Ellis - Yorkshire Air Ambulance

3rd Alicia Green - Pikachu



The Avon Dassett soap box derby held on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Best looking karts:

Junior: Tyler Hibbins Green in A Furry Tail

Adult: Matt Beaton in Not the Soapbox You’re Looking For

Yew Tree pub locals Michele Gill, Trevor Gill, Adrian Gill and Sarah Elmehdawi collected money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association at the Avon Dassett soap box derby held Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

A squirrel ran for cover near finishing line at the Avon Dassett soap box derby held on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

