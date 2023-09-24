DESPITE the increasing number of 20mph zones being imposed in the Stratford district there is little evidence that this makes roads safer, according to research.

The debate on lowering speed limits has been fuelled by the situation in Wales.

On Sunday it became the first country in the UK to drop the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph for restricted roads. It triggered a furious backlash, with a record-breaking of people signing a petition against it.