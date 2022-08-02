Home   News   Article

Double win for Stratford restaurant at British Bengal Curry Awards

By Lise Evans
Published: 13:58, 02 August 2022
 | Updated: 14:00, 02 August 2022

A Stratford restaurant won double at the British Bengal Curry Awards.

Thespians in Sheep Street came out tops for Warwickshire’s best restaurant and best chef at the inaugural ceremony held at the Skylark Hotel, in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.

Iqbal Rahman, joint owner of Thespians restaurant with his British Bengal Curry Awards. (58194021)
The awards celebrate the best of British Bengal cooking and shine a spotlight on established and up and coming chefs and restaurants across the country.

