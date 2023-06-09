New parking charges introduced by Stratford District Council, as parts of town see 20mph zones imposed
MOTORISTS in Stratford are being hit with the double-whammy of increased parking charges and the introduction of a 20mph speed limit on some roads in the town.
The increase in charges at car parks run by Stratford District Council in Stratford and other parts of the district brought a swift reaction on social media from local residents who’re dismayed at yet another rise in the cost of motoring.
Their main concern is that increased parking charges will have a further damaging effect on Stratford’s businesses at a time when they’re already suffering from difficult trading conditions.
One resident, Kate Kirby, declared: “What a short-sighted way to further reduce footfall and hit local people and local businesses, across a couple of towns. I can usually see some merit in the unpopular decisions, even when I disagree with them, but I can’t find anything positive with this proposal at all.”