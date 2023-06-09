MOTORISTS in Stratford are being hit with the double-whammy of increased parking charges and the introduction of a 20mph speed limit on some roads in the town.

The increase in charges at car parks run by Stratford District Council in Stratford and other parts of the district brought a swift reaction on social media from local residents who’re dismayed at yet another rise in the cost of motoring.

Fisherman's car park

Their main concern is that increased parking charges will have a further damaging effect on Stratford’s businesses at a time when they’re already suffering from difficult trading conditions.

One resident, Kate Kirby, declared: “What a short-sighted way to further reduce footfall and hit local people and local businesses, across a couple of towns. I can usually see some merit in the unpopular decisions, even when I disagree with them, but I can’t find anything positive with this proposal at all.”