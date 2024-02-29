Double the trouble fears for Christmas market in Stratford

PLANS to prevent congestion and overcrowding at this year’s Victorian Christmas market in Stratford could see the event spread across two weekends.

Parts of the town came to a halt during last year’s event when more than 200,000 people were estimated to have visited Stratford over the four days in December.

Complaints about overcrowding were made as some parts of the town centre, which was closed to traffic, were reported to be 12 people deep.