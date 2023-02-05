Double plan for Wellesbourne will help boost local economy for years to come
Published: 09:32, 05 February 2023
| Updated: 09:34, 05 February 2023
TWO major initiatives are being brought forward that could create high-tech jobs and drive the district’s economy for the next decade.
The two-pronged plan to boost innovation and employment in south Warwickshire will be considered by members of Stratford District Council’s cabinet on Monday (6th February).
The proposals concern Wellesbourne Airfield and the Wellesbourne University Innovation Campus, which is linked to the University of Warwick.