THANKS to the knitting skills of Bidford’s Dorothy Johnson, aged 99, the number of baby hats she’s made for neonatal units all over the country now tops 2,000.

Tiny heads are now being kept nice and warm at Warwick, Cheltenham, Cardiff, Blackpool and Norwich hospitals and it’s all down to Dorothy’s knitting prowess which sees her turn out two hats a day until she makes a box of 50. These are then delivered to the neonatal units.

“I’ve been knitting the hats since 2020 and once I reached 1,000 I carried on and got to 2,000 baby bonnets last week.

99-year-old Bidford resident Dorothy Johnson has knitted 2,000 baby bonnets. Photo: Mark Williamson. (56017704)

“My carer is a member of a knit and natter class and encouraged me to do the neonatal hats. I thought to myself I can do something from home to help and I’ve always knitted. Now that I’m pretty old knitting is also useful because it keeps my fingers supple and it’s better than gaping at the TV all day,” Dorothy said.

‘Thank you’ letters from all the hospitals have been sent to her and she’s proud that her little caps, which are four inches high and knitted in every colour, are doing their bit. She says they keep a baby’s head warm and will act as a little souvenir as well.