Residents of Upper Quinton have launched a campaign to stop building at Meon Hill.

The 600ft hill has an Iron Age fort on top, making it a scheduled monument, and overlooks an ancient ridge and furrow field, which all lies with in a protected Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A planning application filed with Stratford District Council by developers the Landström Group seeks permission for eight self-build plots in the field below the hill. The developers claim that the proposed houses are actually on the edge of the protected site.

Residents disagree and have launched their campaign to make sure their voices are heard ahead of the council’s deadline for comments on 12th February.

Brian and Sally Miller

Upper Quinton residents for 30 years

The application seeks to build up to our back garden so we would be very affected. It is very stressful, it wears you out. We know we don’t have a right to a view but when you look at the district’s core strategy there is guidance on AONB which should be adhered to. It says any work “should enhance the natural beauty of the area”. In addition AONB sites are also defined as tranquil areas and noise and light pollution should be minimised. Houses would go against all of that and bring ruin.

Anthony and Emily Dewhurst, with Evie, seven

Upper Quinton residents for seven years

We moved here from London because we wanted that Cotswolds beauty – the peace and quiet and the cows on the hill.

The views are a privilege, but it’s not just the residents that enjoy it, there are so many walkers that come here to enjoy the area and use the footpaths. This is Stratford’s northern entrance to the Cotswolds so it’s important that vista is preserved.

We understand that Stratford has a need for the provision of housing but with the building being done at Meon Vale and Long Marston – so nearly 5,000 houses – it seems so unnecessary here and is not on the site allocation plan.

They are self-build plots being proposed and could mean we face years of building works.

Lucy Mitchell

Moved to Upper Quinton last March

I bought a house in a village and I want it to remain a village. I love it here it’s so beautiful living at the foot of a registered monument – it’s stunning.

The fact that the developers want to expand the boundary is worrying. We are in danger of merging with Meon Vale,and losing our village identity – it would feel like we are in the middle of a town, and if I’d wanted that I would have moved to Stratford.

Kate Newbold and Rob Shervington

Upper Quinton residents since September 2019

We lived in Stratford town centre for ten years and we wanted to move to the countryside and we fell in love with the house as soon as we saw it. We are gutted this application is being put forward.

We are aware of the demand for affordable housing, but that is not what is being proposed here. They are big expensive self-build plots. They have been trying to sell similar in Ettington for the last five years without success, so it’s not like there is a need.

We are also concerned what would happen with flooding – especially building on the ridge and furrow field, which acts as natural drainage.

Peter Seymour Mead

Upper Quinton resident for eight years

I lived for 20 years in Stratford but moved here after my wife died. I bought this house just because of the views, it faces the hill. You can change a house about but you can’t change a view – but you can have it taken away. My house is called Oak View, and this proposal would mean I would no longer have sight of the large oak tree that it gets its name from.

This application is not in keeping with the district or village plan. I would urge the council to throw out the application.

Mary and Adam Sheriff

Upper Quinton residents for 21 years

We have been bombarded with planning applications over the years but this one is different because it is outside the village boundary and this is a very special place, an AONB site with a unique view.

The route in and out is an old drover’s road – which is why it has the green verges. It’s not wide enough to accommodate trucks and construction traffic.

Everyone here thinks the new houses would be a blot on the landscape.