Don’t stay silent if you make accidental 999 call, Warwickshire Police urge

WARWICKSHIRE Police are asking people who accidentally make a 999 call to let the operator know that they’re safe and the call was a mistake.

The force said it has seen calls to its 999 service increase – there were 10,754 calls in June – but more than a quarter of these (26 per cent, 2,181 calls) were silent.

While some silent calls are made purposefully, such as in the case where someone is experiencing domestic abuse and can’t speak, a lot of the time they are accidents.

Chief Superintendent Mike Smith, who is responsible for the force’s public contact team, said: “Although summer is traditionally a time of higher demand for the force, we’re getting more than 100 silent calls per day on average, and some of these are preventable.

Warwickshire Police.

“We never ignore silent calls, and our call handlers will need to spend time establishing whether the call was intentional.

“If you do dial 999 accidentally, please don’t hang up. Stay on the line and let our call handler know it was a mistake and you don’t need our help.

“This will save them valuable time - time that could be spent dealing with a genuine 999 emergency.”

Emergency services nationally are experiencing a record number of 999 calls with Android smartphones thought to be a contributing factor. A software update added a new SOS emergency function which can call 999 by pressing the power button five times consecutively.

Ch Supt Smith added: “Although the Android update has had an impact on the number of silent calls we’re getting, we know it’s possible to dial 999 accidentally from any smartphone.

“Please take 30 seconds to check your settings and share this message with your friends and family so they know how to avoid making silent calls or pocket dialling us.”

The police also stressed that when there is a crime is in progress, there is an immediate danger to life, or concern for safety, always call 999.