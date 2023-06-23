The Polish community and friends were out and about promoting a fantastic fundraising festival this weekend (24th and 25th June) that unites literary greats and cultural heritage with the Shakespeare and Poland Festival.

What’s more it’s all for a good cause, with money raised going to Ambulance Aid, so an 18th ambulance can be sent to Ukraine.

Promoting at forthcoming Shakespeare Poland Festival on Satuday was, from left, Tor Wilkes of Ambulance Aid, Poland Coper organisation members Małgorzata Librowska, Kamila Szpakowska, Kamil Szpakowski, Zuzanna Szpakowska and Stefan Nicholls along with Claudine Pearson of Ambulance Aid. Photo: Iain Duck

A spokesperson described the festival as featuring “a jewel which offers a rare insight into the Polish music and literary world of Poland of Elizabethan era performed by top class musicians and actors.”

There are three events:

ShakesPEERS picnic at Anne Hathway’s Cottage on Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Celebrating Polish literary giant Jan Kochanowski, and featuring family friendly activities, and invitation to bring your own picnic.

The Dismissal of the Grecian Envoys – a Polish drama from Elizabethan period performed at the Bear Pit on Saturday, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Fundraising concert on Sunday, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, for Ukraine at Stratford Town Hall with top Polish concert pianist Lucas Krupinski playing Chopin and Ukrainian soprano Inna Husieva singing Ukrainian songs.

Book tickets at https://instytutpolski.pl/london/2023/05/26/shakespeare-and-poland-festival-24-25-june-2023/