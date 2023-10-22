The two-day craft fair continues at Stratford Town Hall today from 10am to 4pm.

Sue Denning from Kenilworth sells cat toys, puppets and cushions.

The popular event sees makers and sellers offering a wide array of Christmas gifts, from personalised boxes and cards to coats and candles.

Tracy Faulkner, left, of Inspiring Designs specialises in pyrography – engraved boxes, candleholders to platters, which can be personalised.Davina Spooner, right, of Fiddle Dee has a range of Christmas kitchen and homeware.

Some of the makers will return for the Christmas Craft Fair at the town hall on 4th and 5th November. And the unique Contemporary Arts Fair: Discover, Gather, Give returns on 18th and 19th November again at the same venue.