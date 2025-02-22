The Tiddington Players are putting on their latest pantomime production, Cinderella, written by the talented Ben Crocker, this weekend until Sunday.

The show is on at Tiddington Community Centre, and promises an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Under the expert direction of Natasha Foster and the meticulous production of Lucy French, this rendition of Cinderella is set to be a spectacular event.

Cinderella at Tiddington

Stage manager Louise Griffin brings with her a wealth of experience and huge creativity, ensuring the vision for the show is clear to see on the stage. The show features a cast of memorable characters, including the villainous Stepmother, the troublesome Ugly Sisters, the beautiful Cinderella, the dashing Dandini, and the loveable Buttons. Each character brings their unique charm and energy to the stage, ensuring a performance filled with laughter and excitement.Audiences can look forward to feet-tapping songs that will have everyone singing along, as well as plenty of hilarious moments that will leave you in stitches.

The Tiddington Players have pulled out all the stops to create a truly magical and entertaining show that captures the essence of traditional pantomime.Tiddington Players are delighted to be supporting Shakespeare Hospice once again by holding a raffle at every performance, with all of the money raised from this going directly to the charity. Last year almost £700 was raised and they are looking to top this this year!

Tickets are available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/tiddingtonplayers, so be sure to book yours early to avoid disappointment.