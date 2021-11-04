NOW is not the time to stop using face masks, health officials have warned as the district continues to see increasing numbers of Covid cases.

While residents in the district are split over whether mask-wearing should be enforced again - it’s been dubbed ‘a Marmite issue’, there is huge concern the coronavirus is continuing to circulate in the run-up to winter, putting extra pressure on the NHS.

Face masks can help make a difference in crowded spaces, a Public Health spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said.

“Now is not the time to lapse on key measures such as wearing a face covering in closed spaces and close contact settings, especially when there is poor ventilation,” they said. “If you do go to places where there are lots of people, then wear a face covering. It will reduce your chances of picking up Covid-19 or spreading it to others who may not have yet been vaccinated, or may otherwise be vulnerable.

“Simple steps such as taking an LFT test (lateral flow test) at home when you don't have any symptoms and getting a negative result before meeting up can make all the difference.

“As will staying at home, self-isolating and booking a PCR test if you have Covid-19 symptoms.

The Stratford district, like many parts of the country, has seen its Covid-19 rates increase in recent weeks. In the seven days leading up to 10th September, there were 376 recorded positive tests, an infection rate of 284.0 per 100,000 people. This has increased to 746 cases and an infection rate of 563.4 in the seven days up to 22nd October.

The subject of face masks and hand sanitisers was also raised at Stratford District Council’s meeting last week by Cllr Jenny Fradgley (Lib Dem, Guildhall). Recently back from a weekend in Padstow, she told fellow councillors she was impressed by the way the Cornish townspeople were combating Covid.

Speaking to the Herald this week, she explained: “The wearing of masks and sanitising was extremely rigorously pursued. You couldn’t go into a shop, restaurant or café without a mask.

“I spoke to one or two shopkeepers there and got the impression they’d decided before the season started. It seemed they’d taken a collective decision to enforce mask wearing.”

She added: “A lot of people are wearing masks here in Stratford but I don’t get the same sense of everybody together, singing from the same hymn sheet.”

Since she made her remarks at the meeting, she’s been approached by residents strongly in favour of mask-wearing as well as those fervently against.

She said: “People have actually stopped to talk to me about it. Some say: ‘That’s a good idea, we ought to do more, while others think there’s ‘no point in wearing a mask because they don’t do anything’, so it’s a Marmite issue.”

She added: “When I was at my street surgery last week, a couple of NHS health workers came over. They were extremely worried about the messages being given out, saying: ‘Please understand the hospitals are right on the edge and we should be taking as many precautions as we can’.”

Wendy Lewis Edwards, 71, from Ilmington, who trained to become a ‘Covid champion’ as part of a county council scheme to share accurate information and advice at the height of the pandemic last year, is concerned that fewer people are wearing masks.

The retired journalist and broadcaster said: “Social distancing seems to have gone out of the window completely. I never understood why the shops took all the floor markings up so quickly, because it’s a safety measure and I don’t think anybody objected to it.”

She added: “I think people are confused. They don’t know what they can and can’t do, so they take the easy route which is not to bother and that’s a great pity because I think masks could make a huge difference.

“Some shops still have sanitisers by the door but they don’t have anybody supervising them anymore.

“I’d like to see a reiteration of signage and messaging to say: ‘Please wear a mask’. I don’t see a problem with that and if we want to keep the numbers down in Stratford and surrounding area, that’s what we should be doing. The government should never have stopped it.”

According to Claire Wright, who owns the Gemini Woman boutique in Bell Court, roughly half of the customers who come into her store have masks on.

She said: “Gemini staff are wearing masks in-store and we politely ask our customers to do the same. We have signs dotted around the shop to remind customers it is for our staff’s safety and that by them wearing a mask it protects us against the virus and enables us to remain open.

“Personally, I think compulsory mask-wearing in shops and public places while the infection rate is so high, is the simplest way to protect against the virus.”

Independent store Much A Shoe About Nothing in Bridge Street gives customers a choice.

Manager Becky O’Grady said: “We’re not forcing people to wear masks, but they tend to put them on anyway.

“They take them off while they’re in here because when you’re trying things on, especially shoes, and you bend down you get all steamed-up and they get really frustrated.”

She added: “My honest opinion is that I don’t think it’s necessary for people to continue to wear masks but it might be something the government will enforce again at this rate. They might have to revert to Plan B.”

At magical emporium Magic Alley in Bell Court customers are encouraged to use hand sanitisers and the attraction has kept on with rigorous Covid-style cleaning.

Head of events Sam Jenkins says some visitors choose to wear a mask but an equal number don’t.

Ms Jenkins pointed out shops and businesses are put in a difficult position, if expected to enforce mask-wearing.

She said: “It was horrible being in a business when masks were mandatory because, in my opinion, it’s not the responsibility of a shop owner or sales assistant to say to someone: ‘You’re breaking the law’.”

She added: “There has to be a certain level of compliance within the community.”

She would prefer to see the introduction of vaccine passports, rather than mandatory mask-wearing brought back.

Cllr Fradgley wants to see firmer guidance from the government, such as asking people to wear masks when in crowded, indoor places.

“I think that’s what we need to be doing to help the NHS cut figures for illnesses this winter,” she said. “We’re going to have flu and colds and all sort of stuff. If we sanitise our hands regularly and wear a mask when we’re inside, it will help,” she added.

Dr Paul Daniel, a GP at Shipston Medical Centre, said he believes people are confused about when, and if, they should wear masks.

He said: “I would advise wearing masks in closed spaces. It’s not just about protecting you, it’s about protecting others so if you cough or sneeze it’s kept in the mask.”

And he added: “It’s possible the fear factor over Covid has worn off and we don’t appear to have clear government advice at the moment.”

The spokesperson for Public Health added: “We all have a role to play in reducing Covid-19 cases across the county. The measures we have had in place throughout the pandemic, including hands-face-space, have served a purpose and when used consistently and appropriately, they have helped to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in our communities.

“We all need to do the right thing for Warwickshire by continuing to take precautions to keep retail and hospitality venues safe and in business, which includes people booking their vaccinations, including their booster vaccinations and flu vaccination as soon as they are invited.”