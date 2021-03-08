Criminals who targeted a kennels near Shipston and sprayed a fire extinguisher at dogs are being hunted by the police.

Warwickshire Police (44946299)

The offenders are suspected of trying to steal animals from the kennels, but failed to take any of the dogs during the incident, overnight between Monday 1st and Tuesday 2nd March.

No dogs were harmed, though police say it was upsetting and stressful for them.

If you have any information contact Warwickshire Police quoting incident 74 of 2nd March.

Police are currently warning dog owners to stay vigilant, following incidents of dog thefts in Warwickshire over recent weeks.