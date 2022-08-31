Best friends Hamlet and Horatio – a Labrador cross and collie cross respectively – are among hundreds of dogs the Dogs Trust charity in Honiley has taken in over the last two months.

As the rising costs continue to bite, the pressure is telling in more and more ways as households are looking at how they can save money.

Horatio the collie cross and Hamlet the Labrador cross are looking for a new home as a pair, adoption advisors Megan Gourlay and Michelle Franklin are part of the team at the Dogs Trust's Honiley home caring for the best friends. . Photo: Mark Williamson. (58863853)

An early casualty has been the family pet, with more and more people giving them up, prompting a call from rescue centres for more foster carers to help.

Emma-Jane Thomas, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “In the last two months, we have received 327 requests from owners wishing to hand over their dogs.

“The cost-of-living crisis is having a huge impact on households who are struggling to afford the basics and can no longer afford to keep their dog for a number of reasons; from the rising cost of dog food or veterinary care, to needing to seek extra work to pay their bills or having to move house due to rising costs. It is always a heart-breaking scenario for all involved in the handover to see the owners so devastated by the decision they have had to make.

“The worry of rising costs is also affecting people’s decision to adopt a dog, meaning we have more dogs needing to come in than we can find homes for, leaving families that need our help in a really difficult and distressing situation.