ALCESTER’S Ragley Hall was barking mad last weekend (10th and 11th May) as DogFest started its national tour here in Stratford District.

The weekend saw two days full of sunshine, shopping and tail-wagging entertainment, celebrating everything there is to love about our four-legged friends. There were expert talks on canine wellbeing and behaviour hosted in the new, vibrant Big Top and the venue was filled with the excitement of have-a-go activities, including the brand-new Scentwork Arena for pups with busy noses, agility challenges, and the ever-popular Dock Diving Pool.

Dogfest at Ragley Hall last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Across the grounds, Boom Circus dazzled visitors with their roaming performances, blending comedy and acrobatics to the delight of visitors of all ages. For the nervous dogs, the tranquil setting of The Calm Corner was there for any dogs needing a quick break from the busy field.

The Fun Dog Show saw 21 lucky pups leave Ragley crowned with everything from waggiest tail to best rescue. Ragley Hall’s Best In Show title on Saturday went to therapy dog Daisy – who spends her days touring between retirement homes and schools, offering people of all ages comfort and support. DogFest and partners Agria pet insurance are championing animal welfare this year, and Ragley Hall welcomed the Spaniel Rescue Foundation, a dedicated charity working to support spaniels and their owners across Great Britain.

DogFest event director Tess Drew said: “We loved welcoming dog lovers from across the area to kick off DogFest’s summer season with sunshine, smiles, and plenty of wagging tails. It was especially heart warming to see some of the dogs rehomed through the partnered charity - Spaniel Rescue Foundation - attending.”

Right, Ellen Mallaghan’s akita named Akria took first prize in the dog the judge would like to take home class.

Marley-Bob the St Bernard enjoyed his day out at Dogfest with owner Nicky Stolworthy from Harbury.

‘I’ve got it!’ - Some of the action from DogFest at Ragley Hall last weekend.

