A STRATFORD dog owner has told of her horror after her beloved pet fell seriously ill after accidentally eating drugs on a walk on Welcombe Hills.

Linda Cousins told the Herald how her golden retriever Sable, 11, collapsed and had to be rushed to the vets after her walk on Friday, 31st May.

“I’ve been walking up in the hills for about 20 years – including with my previous dog – and we’ve never had any problems. We’d gone on a lovely long walk, she’d been off the lead and had a good hunt around and sniff. She’s a golden retriever so she’s going to scavenge, but it’s impossible to know when she picked anything up,” explained Linda.