Stratford Police were irked to find dog poop underfoot while on patrol this week. An officer was pictured pointing to an offending pile near Shottery fields. “Let’s encourage all dog owners to scoop the poop and bin it,” they said.

Elsewhere, more serious crime was happening. Car theft continues to be a problem in Stratford. A spokesperson said: “We have had several reports from all over the area of a person trying car doors with the intention of entering the vehicle.

“There is no apparent pattern and this behaviour is sporadic and isn’t confined to a specific area.”

A Stratford police officer on poop patrol (57807136)

Meanwhile, serious incidents in the north of the county have had an impact on policing in the south.

This includes reports of sexual attacks on women, robberies and tensions between rival gangs over the last two weeks.

Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith said: “The last two weeks have seen an unprecedented level of demand across Warwickshire. To put this in some context, the demand experienced on Monday was higher than New Year’s Eve, and daily demand remains above levels previously experienced. At a time of unprecedented demand, we continue to deliver effective policing services across the county, flexing our resources as required. Although challenging, we can reassure our communities that we remain ready and able to meet the needs of our communities through what will be a very busy summer period.”

See next week's Herald (14th July) when we interview head of Warwickshire Police, Chieft Constable Debbie Tedds