DOG lovers in Wellesbourne will not be able to walk their pets in an area of land known as Dog Close as the parish council is sticking with its plans to create a nature reserve on the site which doesn’t allow four-legged friends.

At a meeting of Wellesbourne Parish Council last week it was decided that dogs would not be allowed in Dog Close. Cllr Anne Prior, chairman of Wellesbourne and Walton Parish Council, said: “The council met to discuss the future of the parcel of land currently called Dog Close. It is the parish council’s intention to create a tranquil place where people and children can go and rest, sit peacefully, study the environmental features and wildlife and help with the community orchard we plan to develop.

Dog Close closed to dogs â¦ Wellesbourne Dog owners Jan Willows, front, Audrey Sibert, Nick Troth and his wife Gill, Sue Shephard, Jacky Buckingham and Ali Nixon gathered at Dog Close yesterday (Wednesday) to express their displeasure. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58422829)

“We are encouraging all the wildlife we currently have and developing a habitat to bring more to the area including wild meadow areas.