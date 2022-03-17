We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A dog owner has been fined following an incident in Shipston last August when sheep were attacked and one killed.

The incident happened on farmland near the town when two large dogs that had escaped from their insecure garden into a nearby farmer’s field. The field was being used to house 300 Ewes.

When the farmer arrived he was met by utter chaos as the two dog were in the act of chasing all the sheep around the field, knocking them over and attacking them indiscriminately.

Quick action was taken by the farmer to secure the two loose dogs, who were clearly not under any sort of owner control.

During this incident one of the ewes, despite the best efforts of the farmer and immediate medical treatment, died from shock of being chased by the dogs.

Warwickshire Rural Crime Team officers arrived on scene shortly after and took possession of the two dogs and set about locating the owner.

The owner, who has not been named, of the dogs was later interviewed by the team for the offence of sheep worrying whereby they fully admitted the offence.

The owner was reported to court and has since been convicted of allowing dog(s) to worry livestock and was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge, a collection order and to pay compensation and fines amounting to £544.73.

Police repeated its advice to dog owners in relation to livestock:

Always ensure your dog is under control in an area where there are livestock or wild animals.

Be vigilant during lambing season and always keep your dogs on a lead and avoid any fields with livestock where possible

If you are letting your dog off the lead be confident that there are no livestock nearby and that you have sufficient methods to recall your dog in circumstances where they run off, if you're in any doubt DON'T let the dog off the lead.

If your dogs has access to outdoor space, at home, unaccompanied, check all fences and boundaries are secure.

A police spokesperson added: “A landowner by law (as a last resort for protecting their livestock) is able to shoot a dog which they believe is in the process of worrying sheep or livestock. Police must be notified within 48 hours if this course of action is taken. However we know that no land owner or farmer wants to be put in that difficult position.

"Ultimately the dog owner is responsible for the actions of their dog and Warwickshire Police take all reports very seriously.”