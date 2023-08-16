A STRATFORD man whose dogs attack and killed three cygnets has been cautioned by police.

The 62-year-old man, who has not been named, must now keep both of his dogs on leads in public and the dog which carried out the attack must be muzzled, Warwickshire Police told the Herald.

The two dogs – thought to be grey spaniels – were filmed mauling the young swans which were grazing on a piece of grass close to the River Avon by the Tramway Bridge.