Warwickshire Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a dog attack in Henley-in-Arden.

A dog is reported to have attacked a woman and her dog at around 8.35pm on 13th December in High Street. The victim was bitten on the leg.

Do you know this dog owner? Police want to talk to her about Henley dog attack incident (61867863)

The animal that carried out the attack is described as being a small, short-haired border collie type dog.

Officers have secured CCTV footage of a woman who may have information that could help police with their enquires and are asking anyone who recognises her to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting crime reference 23/53928/22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.