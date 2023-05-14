A grim sight awaited wardens who had come to check pollutants in the Avon at Stratford last week.

Staff from water company Severn Trent arrived near to the storm drain on the Tiddington Road last Wednesday (3rd May) to check on ammonia levels – to test for toxicity – but instead were greeted by sanitary pads floating in the water.

Accompanying the wardens was Cyril Bennis of Stratford Swan Rescue. Describing the situation, he told the Herald: “Although they were here to check ammonia levels in the river, what they actually found, floating in the water just beyond where the storm run-off drain enters the river, were three used sanitary pads.”

Sanitary pads can be seen in the Avon near Tiddington

After talking to the wardens, Cyril said that the problem in this incidence was builders and do-it-yourself-ers installing uncompliant plumbing.