Documentary questions how did Lawrence of Arabia really die

MENTION Lawrence of Arabia and most people might think of Peter O’Toole’s heroic performance in the 1962 film.

In real-life, British intelligence officer Thomas Edward Lawrence gained the ‘of Arabia’ sobriquet after fighting alongside Arab guerrilla forces in the Middle East during the First World War and becoming involved in diplomacy in the region.

His death aged 46 following a motorbike accident near his Dorset home on 13th May 1935 was generally accepted as an accident. But like Lady Diana’s death, a few unusual details around the incident have been enough to garner various conspiracy theories.

A film, Lawrence: After Arabia was written and directed by Lawrence expert Mark JT Griffin, formerly a resident of Long Marston for 15 years, which looked at Lawrence’s life and the circumstances of his death.

Julian Amos, pictured with his Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike, features in the new documentary about 2007 Royal Enfield Bullet T E Lawrence. Photo: Mark Williamson

The 2021 film went on to win 32 awards at 20 film festivals. Made in Dorset, the same team has now produced the new feature-length documentary, Who Killed Lawrence of Arabia?, which was released on 1st November and is currently touring the UK, with a showing at Rowington Village Hall on 16th November in aid of the Rescue Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Hatton.

Mr Griffin, who directed this latest work, said: “The documentary provides an in-depth investigation into the motorcycle crash which ended the life of TE Lawrence, aka Lawrence of Arabia. Uncovering compelling evidence it proves Lawrence’s crash was not an accident but something more sinister.”

Expert input is provided by various historians and investigators, and it is narrated by actor Russell Biles.

Mr Griffin continued: “The documentary delves deeply into the crash approaching the death as a murder – who would benefit and who had the means, motive and opportunity to remove Lawrence?”

Who Killed Lawrence of Arabia? also promises a contemporary take on world politics.

Lawrence was a keen motorcyclist and owned eight Brough Superiors at various points - he was on one of them when he died.

Mr Griffin explained: “It is very relevant, and directly connects Lawrence’s military campaign a century ago in the Middle East to the current ongoing conflict.

“It is also the 90th anniversary of Lawrence’s death in 2025, so we expect a wealth of interest in the subject.”

The Rescue Ranch in Hatton is a non-profit charity set up by Julian Amos and Susan Franks to care for goats, sheep and other animals who had previously been mistreated.

Mr Amos is also a motorbike expert, which is how he met with the film-maker.

“I’m the author of several books, but the one that caught Mark’s eye was Test Rider – the true motorcycling adventures of a secret development test rider.

“It drew his attention because I cover TE Lawrence in one of the chapters,” explained Mr Amos.

Lawrence of Arabia

“In the documentary, I talk about Lawrence’s motorcycles and his fateful accident, and so as a ‘thank you’ Mark has arranged for a viewing of the documentary to be held very local to our animal sanctuary, in Rowington Village Hall, and for the ticket sales to be donated to the Rescue Ranch, for which we are very grateful indeed!”

Who Killed Lawrence of Arabia? takes place at Rowington Village Hall, at 7.30pm on 16th November. Tickets, priced £11.55, are available from www.lawrencethemovie.com/events