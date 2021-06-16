DOCTORS have hit out at suggestions that they have not been offering proper care during the pandemic.

NHS England caused controversy last week by ordering GPs to open receptions and see patients in person if that was their preference. But GPs say that gives the impression that patients have not been offered appropriate care.

Dr Tim Crook, a GP at Rother House Medical Centre in Stratford, told the Herald that while the pandemic had affected how surgeries worked, it did not affect the services offered.

“We’ve always been fully open to access the patients throughout the pandemic,” he said. “We are running effectively what’s called ‘doctor first’, so anyone who calls will be called back by a doctor to assess the need. That’s slightly different from pre-pandemic, where people could phone up and simply book an appointment.”

Dr Crook believes NHS England misunderstands the challenges faced by general practices, which he said were threefold: “First, our activity levels are at 130-140 per cent compared with pre-pandemic. That means there’s an awful lot of unmet need out there. And there would have been people thinking doctors are too busy to see them and that sort of thing. So we are trying to encourage people to come and talk to us.

“Secondly, we still need to maintain a Covid-safe environment. The days of people sitting in the waiting room waiting for the doctor are over – it’s just not safe – hence all first contact by telephone.

“The other challenge that all practices are facing is delivering the vaccination campaign at the same time. That’s taken an awful lot of staff time and energy and that is ongoing.”

Misinformation about what is happening is not just being felt by patients. Dr Crook says the national press don’t always help with scaremongering stories, but that by and large, doctors and colleagues in general practice have had their heads down and carried on with the job at hand.

“I think there’s a little bit of frustration but I think a lot of GPs are also battle-hardened because over the last year to 18 months there’s been so much information at such speed and short notice about everything,” he said. “To some degree it doesn’t surprise me. I think most practices are just trying to deliver the best service they can in their locality.

“Obviously the situation varies geographically. I very much feel all the Stratford practices have been very focused on that and delivering the best we can with the resources we have.”

The bigger worry is that the repercussions of the altered delivery of normal medical care – cancer and heart checks, for example – are only beginning to show.

Dr Crook said: “We suspect that there is stuff out there that we’d like to be seeing and dealing with. We very much encourage people to call us if they’re not sure about anything.

“I suspect we will look back in a year or two at the statistics and the bigger picture and see exactly what’s happened with deaths from untreated conditions – that’s a worry. The way I look at it is that just because Covid came along, the rest of medicine didn’t stop. But if we aren’t seeing it, then we can’t stop it.”

He added that he was concerned about the long-term implications of the pandemic.

We’ll never go back to the way we were. I think we will be working in a more hybrid model with face-to-face appointments but more telephone triage. I think all GPs and patients would like to have more face-to-face contact. It is altogether more satisfying all round.”

Meanwhile, the Royal College of General Practitioners has called on the government to stop GPs’ workloads becoming unmanageable.

The college said: “It is essential that GPs are urgently supported with the necessary resources.”