Meon Medical Centre doctors mark 60 years of combined service to the NHS with flowers and cake
Published: 15:00, 04 August 2023
CAKE was part of the doctors’ orders at a medical centre on Wednesday (1st August) as staff and patients celebrated the long service of two GPs.
Doctors Karen Clarke and Emma Vickers, from the Meon Medical Centre, Lower Quinton, have both spent 30 years working within the NHS, both having qualified at Birmingham University and started working in hospital medicine in August 1993.
They both later opted for a career in general practice.