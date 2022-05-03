A TRIO of doctors will be running, swimming and cycling for Campden Home Nursing when they take on the Stratford Triathlon as a relay team.

GPs Kathryn Thomas, Alison Atkinson and Claire Wunsch, who recently retired from Abbottswood Medical Centre in Pershore, will be raising money for Campden Home Nursing on 8th May, having experienced the charity’s help and support first hand over recent years.

Claire, who will be completing the 5k relay run, said: “Having enjoyed working with Kath and Alison for many years I am now hoping to complete the team triathlon with them, preferably before everyone goes home for tea!

Pictured left to right: Alison Atkinson, and Claire Wunsch Kathryn Thomas (56263387)

“We will be raising some money for Campden Home Nursing, a dedicated group of nurses who have helped look after many of our patients. Their Hospice at Home Service allows them to stay at home even when gravely ill. Having had personal experience of their support for one of my family, I know how important that can be. So best flippers, wheels and feet forward in May!”

Kathryn, who takes on the 400m swim, said: “I have never done any triathlons, but I enjoy swimming, as well as outdoor activities, and when I heard that relay triathlons existed, I thought it would be the ideal fun challenge for the three of us.”

It leaves Alison with the 18k cycle ride. She said: “Having acquired a new bike in retirement it seemed right to do the cycling element. Trying to go fast while coping with lots of other bikes on the road, general traffic and pelican crossings will be a new experience and seems slightly daunting!”

To support the trio, visit www.campdenhomenursing.enthuse.com.