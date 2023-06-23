Shipston Police are looking for help in finding a vehicle that caused substantial damage to property in Oxhill on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson said: “On Wednesday night at approximately 21:50hrs the vehicle believed to be a Ford Ranger left the road near Oxhill causing some substantial damage to some property.

Police want to speak to the driver of this vehicle, believed to be a Ford Ranger, which smashed into property on Wednesday night in Oxhill.

“The vehicle would have suffered significant damage and believe the driver would have suffered some type of injury. We would like to speak with the driver to ensure that he is ok and also sort out the matter of damage.

“The vehicle has a distinctive stripe along the body work and will be local to the area. Any information can be passed to the team.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 56 of 22nd June. Alternatively report online at

