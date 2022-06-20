Police release image of man they want to talk to in connection with indecent exposure
Published: 15:55, 20 June 2022
| Updated: 16:02, 20 June 2022
Warwickshire Police today (Monday, 20th June) released an image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation.
At around 3.50pm on Saturday, 14th May, an indecent exposure was reported to have taken place in Lapworth.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could assist with enquiries.
If anyone recognises him, please call 101 quoting incident number 259 of 14 May 2022.