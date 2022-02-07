Home   News   Article

Nightly road closures in place on Campden Road by Stratford Garden Centre

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 08:00, 07 February 2022
 | Updated: 08:07, 07 February 2022

NIGHT-time road closures will be in place on Campden Road (B4632) from tonight (Monday evening) until Friday 11th February to allow for the construction of a new entrance into Stratford Garden Centre.

The road will be fully closed each night from 7pm until 6am along a wide stretch in front of the garden centre starting at 7pm tonight and finishing at 6am on Friday, 11th February.

The works are in place to construct a new entrance as well as a widening of the road and the introduction of footpaths and bus stops.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The garden centre will be open as normal. There will be diversions in place for night-time traffic.

Campden Road close by Stratford Garden Centre (54711607)
