CHAPEL Street will be temporarily closed to traffic from its junction with Ely Street until 10th October.

Chapel Street, Stratford.

White plastic safety barriers mark off a stretch of pavement and road where a trench has been dug to enable a new power supply to be installed.

An alternative traffic route is signposted using Ely Street, Rother Street, Chestnut Walk, Church Street and Chapel Street. Vehicular access will be maintained where possible.