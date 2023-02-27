The hotly anticipated production of Hamnet has already sold out its 11-week run at the newly restored Swan Theatre next month.

Not much pressure on the cast then, who the RSC revealed today (Monday).

The ‘Hamnet’ company pictured outside Anne Hathaway’s Cottage (Shakespeare’s Birthplace Trust). Photo: Simon Hadley (62674679)

Although currently rehearsing in London, the cast came to Stratford last week and took time to absorb the atmosphere at Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, where they were pictured.

Making her RSC debut in the role of Agnes Hathaway is Madeleine Mantock. She made her West End stage debut in 2021 playing Elvira in Blithe Spirit at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Madeleine’s notable TV credits include Macy Vaughn in CBS studios series Charmed and Miss Clara in the BBC’s The Long Song.

Tom Varey plays William Shakespeare, also making his RSC debut. As well as theatre roles, he played Will Simpson in the long-running soap Ackley Bridge and Cley Cerwyn in the HBO drama Game of Thrones.

Peter Wight returns to the RSC for the first time since 1997 to play John Shakespeare/Will Kempe. While Elizabeth Rider also makes a return to the company to play his wife Mary.

Taking the parts of Shakespeare’s twin children Judith and Hamnet are young actors Alex Jarrett, 21, and Ajani Cabey, 23.

The company also includes; Sarah Belcher (Joan), Will Brown (Burbage/Father John), Haydn Burke (Ensemble), Faye Campbell (Ensemble), Frankie Hastings (Eliza), Karl Haynes (Ned), Hannah McPake (Jude), Rose Riley (Tilly/Caterina), Harmony Rose-Bremner (Susanna) and Obioma Ugoala (Bartholomew).

The production runs from 1st April to 17th June, and will be directed by Erica Whyman, her 12th for the company, as she prepares to step down from her acting artistic director role in June.

Hamnet is based on the bestselling novel of the same by Maggie O’Farrell, and has been adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti.

The story is set in Warwickshire in 1582. Agnes Hathaway, a natural healer, meets the Latin tutor, William Shakespeare. Drawn together by powerful but hidden impulses, they create a life together and make a family.

As William moves to London to discover his place in the world of theatre, Agnes stays at home to raise their three children but she is the constant presence and purpose of his life.

When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.

Lolita said; “Writing this play was made even more challenging due to the huge impact Maggie O’Farrell’s novel has had. Every reader seems to have a very personal relationship to this story. Shakespeare is studied, examined and lauded across the world and at times, it has felt presumptuous of me to add my own flavour to this iconic man. When I began researching 16th century Stratford and London I was instantly drawn to the diversity in England at that time. It no longer surprises me that there were all kinds of people here. That is how the world works - immigration has always been a reality and as expected, many of those people integrated into British society.