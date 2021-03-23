A GRIM milestone has been hit in the Stratford district as the number of people to die from coronavirus passed 250.

Hospital beds (45211004)

The figure, which counts everyone who died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, stands at 251. The figure for deaths which list Covid-19 on the death certificate is slightly higher at 295.

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi said: “This is an extremely sad milestone to pass and I send my deepest condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one to this awful disease.

"It reinforces why we must continue the rapid progress of vaccination rollout to protect as many people as quickly as possible."

Mr Zahawi drew attention to the high number of people over 60 who had now received their first dose of the vaccine in Stratford.

He added: "With so many people in the more vulnerable groups now protected, many more lives will be saved, and more families spared from the grief of losing a loved one.”

A spokesperson for South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “The trust would like to express their sincere condolences to all the families who have very sadly lost loved ones from coronavirus.

“The last year has been extremely challenging as we have had to learn very quickly the best way to respond to Covid-19 and treat patients.

“We have come a long way and our clinicians have a much better understanding of the virus now but unfortunately it can still have very serious consequences. The number of cases in our hospitals has improved significantly in the last few weeks, but this is a critical time in the management of coronavirus and we urge the public to continue to the follow the national social distancing guidance. To reduce risks and protect yourself, please remember: hands, face and space.”

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford District Council, said: “This is a very sad milestone indeed, however, in general the figures on Covid do seem to be heading in the right direction.

"We may need to see whether the return of the schools has any impact on the figures and the reality is it may take a couple of weeks before we can see if that has had any impact.”