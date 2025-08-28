STRATFORD stands proud as a welcoming community to people of all creeds and colours, was the message robustly delivered by a volunteer working with asylum-seekers this week.

It comes after Warwickshire County Council leader George Finch (Bedworth Central, Reform UK) called on Stratford District Council to stop housing those seeking asylum in the area. In a letter delivered to district and borough councils in the county, Cllr Finch urged them “to end the dangerous practice of housing asylum-seekers in hotels and HMOs” and to use planning laws to stop new houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) and hotels being used for asylum-seekers”.

He said: “There is, of course, the possibility that asylum-seekers who are removed from hotels may be re-housed in houses of multiple occupation instead. This is an action local authorities must object to strongly and use all possible mechanisms available to them.

“I am concerned that altering social housing stock by converting single-family houses into HMOs will damage our ability to provide help to those in our country who spend years on council housing waiting lists. I therefore encourage you to use all available powers and resources to prevent [this].”

The Hera's front page story, out today (Thursday)

Posting on X (Twitter) from a Reform UK press conference, Cllr Finch spoke excitedly of “our plans for mass deportation of illegal immigrants”; and repeated the party’s slogan “When the planes start taking off the boats will stop coming”.

The rhetoric has been at the front of news headlines this week, as St George’s flags have proliferated through the country with the campaigns such as Operation Raise the Colours initiated in Birmingham.

In Studley this saw red crosses spraypainted on paths and even Studley In Bloom flowerpots, while in Stratford flags have been hung in public spaces in the town centre.

Stratford resident John McDermott, 82, a former college lecturer, contacted the Herald to speak of his concern over how misinformation was stoking racist sentiment.

Referring to the red cross campaign, Mr McDermot commented: “Is this a respectable, indeed honourable display of patriotism, or something more troubling? I suspect the latter given that those behind Operation Raise the Colours are supporters of the far-right demagogue and convicted criminal, Tommy Robinson who will be leading a ‘free speech’ rally in September.”

He continued: “Free speech from a right-wing perspective includes the spreading of dangerous misinformation about so-called ‘illegal’ asylum-seekers. Under international law anyone has the right to apply for asylum in any country that signed the 1951 Refugee Convention. The UK did sign the Convention. Thus, those arriving by small boat are not ‘illegal’. Asylum-seekers have the right to remain until the authorities have assessed their claims. It is not the fault of asylum seekers that successive governments have been taking far too long (in some cases two years) to carry out assessments. Asylum-seekers are not living in luxury, but in cramped rooms in budget hotels with no access to kitchens. They receive £48 per week if no food is provided, £9.95 per week if it is. They are not ‘taking our jobs’ because they are not allowed to work. And they are not arriving in millions. According to Home Office figures, 37,000 arrived by boat in 2024. This is a tiny number given that the overall figure for immigration that year was 1.3 million.

“They are not overwhelming our public services. Housing shortages and the poor state of public services are the consequence of the austerity policies introduced by the Conservatives and continued by Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.”

Stratford has enjoyed a reputation for being welcoming to outsiders especially after the then Conservative district council offered to take 12 Syrian families fleeing conflict in 2016.

Welcome to Stratford

This is when Roger Matthews, 71, a Stratford Quaker, became involved, and helped form voluntary group Welcome Here, who support migrants locally.

Mr Matthews is also worried about the current climate, with misinformation being used to fuel toxic attitudes, but says he is proud that Stratford offers a welcoming hand to all.

“When people come here they want to stay because it’s a nice, friendly place. I think that's a tribute both to the people involved in Welcome Here, but also to the wider town, which has been very welcoming.”

Mr Matthews is especially disturbed by attempts to paint all refugees with the “same ‘nasty foreigner’ brush”.

“That’s how young males are portrayed - especially if they are from Afghanistan, Syria and elsewhere. But in Stratford, the Grosvenor Hotel mainly houses families and single women, so that doesn’t even apply.”

He also notes that attitudes to white Ukrainians, who form the biggest migrant population, are more accepting.

Mr Matthews visits the hotel on a weekly basis and describes the occupants as “lovely people”.

“The parents are very loving, and who want the best for their children,” he said. “Two young Syrian girls who came over in 2019 studied pharmacy.

“Everyone I meet is keen to work and make a contribution to society. They are grateful to our country and want to give back; they are model citizens in many ways.”

Mr Matthews says that his message to Cllr Finch and others suspicious of asylum-seekers would be to come and meet them.

“If they did they would see they are just people - like all of us. But politicians just want to be on their soapbox and further their own political career, which is of course shameful when it causes such damage to individuals.”

The district council told the Herald it had not responded to Cllr Finch’s letter.

Council leader Susan Juned (Alcester East, Lib Dem) commented: ‘The District Council and I remain committed to working constructively with central government and local partners to ensure that any arrangements made in the District are managed responsibly and we will continue to support all our residents in line with our statutory responsibilities.’



