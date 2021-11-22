Speeding driver almost hits bin man

Stratford district council are appealing to motorists to drive safely around waste collection vehicles after an incident last Wednesday (17th November) involving dangerous driving.

The district council today (Monday 22nd November) released footage of a car mounting the pavement and driving recklessly in order to get around a refuse vehicle, nearly hitting one member of the crew.

The motorist ignored advice to stay back, slow down and be aware of crew members when passing, instead opting to mount the pavement and speed past the refuse vehicle, narrowly avoiding hitting one of the crew.

All collection vehicles in Stratford District are fitted with 360-degree video cameras and have regularly recorded poor, dangerous and aggressive driving, with all incidents reported to the police.

As well as video recording, crews also wear high visibility shirts informing people that they are being recorded, in the hope drivers will heed the warning as they approach or navigate around collection vehicles and crews on their rounds.

Cllr Ian Shenton, said: “We collect over 5 million bins a year and collection routes have been designed to minimise disruption to residents as much as possible. The vast majority of drivers recognise that collections only take a few moments, and it is unfair and even reckless for inconsiderate drivers to put crews and other road users in danger.

“This footage recorded from the cameras is shocking, as it shows a driver putting their own impatience above the safety of our refuse crews and other pedestrians and potentially putting lives at risk.”