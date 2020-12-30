The leader of Stratford District Council says today’s announcement that Warwickshire is to move into Tier 4 was inevitable in light of the recent increase in infections across the country.

Tony Jefferson (43775728)

According to the latest figures Stratford-on-Avon’s infection rate is now 174 cases per 100,000 people with 227 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the District between 19 December and 25 December, this is an increase of 37 from the previous week.

Under tier 4 restrictions people must stay at home, except for permitted reasons and all but essential shops must close. Hospitality venues, such as pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants remain closed except for takeaway. You are also only able to meet with one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space.

The restrictions also mean that the District Council’s leisure centres in Alcester, Shipston, Southam, Stratford and Studley will have to close.

Covid Business Rates Grants will be available while Tier 4 restrictions remain in place.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford District Council, said: “It is disappointing that cases have been increasing steadily across the District with the natural spread of the virus. We have done well to keep it at bay to some extent and not see the rapid case rises seen in other parts of the county.

“Being put into the highest tier is of continued concern for the area, in particular our businesses, but with transmission rates of the virus increasing across the country there was an inevitability about the decision.

“The latest figures for positive cases and hospital beds with Covid patients leave us with no choice but to accept Tier 4.”