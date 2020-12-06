Free car parking is being offered at Stratford District Council’s pay and display car parks in Stratford during Christmas shopping nights.

All the SDC car parks in town except the Bridgeway multi-storey and Bridgeway surface car parks will offer free parking between 4pm and midnight on Thursday 10th December and Thursday 17th December.

Cllr Ian Shenton, portfolio holder for operations, said: “We have run this free-parking offer successfully for a number of years and is a positive way that the District Council can demonstrate its support for local businesses and the local community.

“This year has been a very difficult year for everyone and as we are currently in a high tier it is now even more important that we shop locally, support our businesses and remember to socially distance, visit safe and stay safe.”

Motorists are reminded that not all car parks in Stratford Town Centre are operated by the district council so check beforehand