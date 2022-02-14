We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

JOBS are being created at artisan spirit company The Cotswolds Distillery, as it prepares to dramatically ramp-up whisky production at its Stourton base near Shipston.

A new 4,500 sq ft distillery will give it capacity to produce 1.5 million bottles of whisky a year.

The company, also known for its award-winning craft Cotswolds dry gin, is hiring more production workers, including bottlers, distillers, warehouse operatives and a production planner.

The expansion project will cost ‘a seven-figure sum’ and be completed in two phases.

Cotswolds Distillery was founded by New York-born, former financier Dan Szor in 2014.

Despite Covid and lockdown, the company chalked up impressive overall sales growth of 30 per cent in volume and 35 per cent in value last year.

Sales of its Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, launched in 2017, leapt by 122 per cent in value terms through the off-trade in 2021. International markets and online sales, via e-commerce, helped lift sales.

Last month, Lynsey Eades, who has a background at big international brands including Mars, Remy Cointreau, Valrhona and Godiva, took over as head of international and global trade retail.

This also includes duty free shops at airports, ferry, Eurostar, Channel Tunnel and Eurotunnel terminals.

Cotswolds Distillery sells to 40 overseas markets including the US, France, Germany, Australia and Japan.

Cotswolds Signature Single Malt Whisky is stocked by Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose stores nationally.

The company also has its own shops in Bourton-on-the-Water and Broadway.

The whisky, made using barley grown at local farms, won gold at the World Whiskies Awards 2019 and was awarded two stars in the 2019 Great Taste Awards.

Typically, a bottle of Signature Single Malt retails for just under £40, with founder’s choice and bourbon-cask editions priced around £65.

The Stourton distillery and visitor centre regularly hosts tours and tastings, gin and whisky blending masterclasses and cocktail making workshops.

Marketing director Deborah Carter said: “Whisky remains one of the fastest growing drinks categories and premium whisky is the fastest subcategory, particularly when it comes to whiskies with authenticity, provenance and craft credentials – so we are in a good position with respect to this.”

She added: “Premium whisky has traditionally lent itself more to at-home drinking occasions among friends and family, and this trend was certainly enhanced during the pandemic as drinkers became more exploratory and willing to try new undiscovered brands and categories.”