Dispute over welfare of pigs at Warwickshire farm

Warning: Contains some graphic photos

FOOTAGE of pigs living in filthy squalor and being left to die has emerged from a farm near Bidford.

The video secretly filmed over three months at Bickmarsh Hall by pressure group Animal Justice Project, shows a piglet lying on a concrete floor shivering and groaning, apparently barely able to move. The animal is left for hours die, while being trodden on and bitten by other piglets, before being removed by staff.