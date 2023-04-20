Disgust as sewage flows past south Warwickshire home during downpours

RAW sewage floating in Main Street, Cherington, has left one resident feeling sick from the stench caused by a ‘constant stream’ running past her front door.

Barbara Babbage and her husband Peter, who moved into their dream home two years ago, said they are plagued by raw sewage every time there’s heavy rain. This can include sanitary items and toilet paper which, they say, floats right next to their home at Cherington Mill before draining off into the nearby River Stour and heading towards Shipston.

Barbara said she often posts warnings on social media telling Shipston the sewage is “heading your way”.