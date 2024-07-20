

THERE are ghost buildings in Stratford’s High Street.

But there’s no need to call a paranormal investigator – the former buildings on the spot where Debenhams is are already being investigated.

JC Smith’s (later Debenhams).

The ongoing StratFire project has been researching the buildings that once occupied the Debenhams site (the department store is also due to disappear from the High Street when it’s demolished to make way for a hotel).