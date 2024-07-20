Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Debenhams in Stratford was home to other shops throughout the centuries

By Simon Woodings
-
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:00, 20 July 2024


THERE are ghost buildings in Stratford’s High Street.

But there’s no need to call a paranormal investigator – the former buildings on the spot where Debenhams is are already being investigated.

JC Smith’s (later Debenhams).
JC Smith’s (later Debenhams).

The ongoing StratFire project has been researching the buildings that once occupied the Debenhams site (the department store is also due to disappear from the High Street when it’s demolished to make way for a hotel).

Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE